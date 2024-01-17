China may be losing its sway over Taiwanese business

A shift is already visible in Taiwan’s trade and investment trends. The share of the island’s exports going to the mainland has dropped to 23% over the 12 months to November, down from an all-time high of 30% in 2021 and the lowest in almost two decades (see chart). In 2010, over 80% of Taiwan’s annual outbound investment flows went to mainland China. In 2023 just 11% did. Companies like Pegatron and Foxconn are investing in places like India and Vietnam, which offer both cheaper labour and a chance to avoid the American tariffs. According to one recent poll, more Taiwanese business owners care about Taiwan’s admission to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal between 12 countries including Australia and Japan, than the Economic Co-operation Framework Agreement, which a KMT government signed with China in 2010.