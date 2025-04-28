China, Philippines make rival claims in disputed South China Sea
Gabriele Steinhauser , Austin Ramzy , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 28 Apr 2025, 06:25 PM IST
SummaryBoth countries have planted flags on a collection of sand bars, extending the clash over the area between Beijing and Manila, a U.S. ally
China and the Philippines have staked rival claims to a spit of land in the South China Sea, moves that could further inflame tensions in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
