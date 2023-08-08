China Reassures Russia on Ukraine After Meeting With Others on How to End the War3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Chinese foreign minister vows Beijing will remain ‘independent and impartial’ in seeking solutions to the conflict
SINGAPORE—China’s top diplomat assured Russia that Beijing hasn’t wavered in its stance on the Ukraine war, right after a Chinese envoy joined a multilateral forum—which excluded Moscow—to discuss ways to end the conflict.
