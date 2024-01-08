China Says It Has Detained a British Spy

SINGAPORE—China has taken into custody an alleged British spy, the country’s national security agency said Monday, as Beijing steps up warnings over national security and the infiltration of foreign spies in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a social-media post, China’s Ministry of State Security alleged that MI6, the U.K. intelligence service, in 2015 recruited a foreign national surnamed Huang and provided both training and “specialized spy equipment for intelligence liaisons."

According to the MSS, the British instructed Huang to enter China as a representative of a consulting agency and send back intelligence. The Chinese agency didn't specify Huang's nationality or name the consulting firm.

The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office didn’t reply to a request for comment.

The story topped the list of hot topics on China’s popular Weibo social media site early Monday, racking up about 140 million views over the day.

Monday's allegation is part of a recent burst of publicity around foreign espionage cases on the part of the previously tight-lipped MSS, which opened its first official social-media account on WeChat in July. In recent days, the agency has used the account to publicize allegations that foreign forces are exploiting Chinese aviation enthusiasts to collect sensitive flight data and launch a comic strip based on real-life counterespionage cases.

The first installment of the comic strip addressed foreign spies, with the MSS promising it would feature “tough fights guaranteed to leave hearts pounding."

China is hardly alone in seeking to cast a spotlight on the threat of foreign spies, with governments around the world thrusting national security to the forefront of public messaging in response to geopolitical instability. Western governments, including the U.S. and the U.K., have also grown more vocal in discussing cases of alleged foreign espionage, including several with connections to China.

In August, U.S. prosecutors highlighted the arrests in California of two Navy sailors on charges they shared military intelligence with China. According to unsealed federal indictments, the men were allegedly approached by a Chinese intelligence officer, who asked them to reveal details of U.S. naval ship operating systems and provide information about coming military exercises in the Pacific.

The next month, London police confirmed reports that they had arrested a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for China. U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had raised “very strong concerns about any interference in our parliamentary democracy, which is obviously unacceptable," with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

In December, Canada said it had barred a Chinese engineering student from entering the country to study on the grounds that he could be pressured into spying.

As tensions with the U.S. and other Western nations have risen, Beijing has turbocharged a long-running "anti-espionage" campaign at home. It expanded a law to tighten state control over a swath of data and digital activities, used short videos to promote anti-spying efforts on high-speed rail routes, and mandated counterespionage training in schools and workplaces.

Compared with unsealed espionage indictments in the U.S., the Chinese accounts of foreign spying offer scant details. In Monday’s WeChat post, MSS said Huang provided the British with 17 pieces of intelligence of varying sensitivity but didn’t say what they were about.

A common theme is the MSS publicity blitz is the variety of ways that unsuspecting Chinese have become conduits for overseas spy operations.

Such was the focus of a WeChat post last week that warned about efforts by foreign organizations to befriend and exploit aviation enthusiasts on Chinese social media. Leveraging the hobbyists' curiosity, the post said, the foreign organizations send them smartphone-sized devices that collect flight data and instruct them to place the devices near aviation hubs.

The devices, which transmit data in real time to foreign servers, have been deployed around the Bohai Sea, South China Sea and East China Sea, where they might have collected military aviation information and other sensitive intelligence, according to the post.

With the comic strip launched over the weekend, the MSS is trying to drum up more public enthusiasm for the anti-espionage effort.

In one of the first frames, Xiao'an, a MSS officer with six years of experience in the force, is seen confronting a blond-haired foreigner in a business suit and interrogating him for flouting China's anti-espionage law with a steely gaze. In another, Dandan, a female officer with long flowing hair who excels in wrestling, tackles and takes down a burly foreigner in a hoodie on the sidewalk.

Further down, the strip features a QR code for the MSS social-media account and a hotline for people to report suspicious activity.

Write to Liza Lin at liza.lin@wsj.com

