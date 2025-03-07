China scolds ‘two-faced’ US in rebuke of Trump’s agenda
07 Mar 2025
SummaryThe Chinese foreign minister said Washington is taking an errant approach, from trade wars to Gaza.
China’s top diplomat chided the Trump administration and said efforts to contain the country’s rise were destined to fail, presenting Beijing as a force for global stability in a rejection of U.S. policy under President Trump.
