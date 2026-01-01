China signals it won’t give an inch to the US in Latin America

Trump welcomed a deal announced in March that appeared designed to appease him. A BlackRock-backed group would buy control of container handling ports at either end of the canal from the Hong Kong company that has managed them since 1996 and which marked the strongest evidence of Chinese influence there. Beijing has since put pressure on the tycoons and firms behind the deal to restructure terms so control shifts to Cosco, a shipping group owned by China, The Wall Street Journal has reported.