China stages largest show of force in decades after US visit by Taiwan’s Lai
Joyu Wang , Austin Ramzy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Dec 2024, 04:41 PM IST
SummaryTaiwanese authorities said they were seeing “major elements of a military drill” over a vast expanse of air and sea.
TAIPEI—China massed dozens of navy and coast guard vessels in what appears to be the largest maritime exercises targeting Taiwan and the broader Western Pacific region since 1996, a potent warning to the incoming Trump administration of its intention to eventually take control of the island.
