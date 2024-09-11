China takes a step to curb anti-Japanese rhetoric online
Summary
- The government cultivates extreme nationalism on the web. But it wants it to stay there
It was an isolated incident, the government insists. On June 24th a Chinese man attacked a Japanese woman and her child at a bus stop outside a Japanese school in the city of Suzhou. A Chinese school-bus attendant, Hu Youping, tried to shield the pair, only to be stabbed herself. She died days later. The local administration has called Ms Hu a “righteous and courageous" role model.