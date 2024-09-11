China takes a step to curb anti-Japanese rhetoric online

Japan is often a target of nationalist ire. Young Chinese are taught to resent the country for its invasion of China and the atrocities it committed during the 1930s and 40s. One netizen described the attack in Suzhou as the result of “decades of hate education". Nationalists are further animated by disputes over the Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands, which China claims and calls the Diaoyu, and Japan’s support for Taiwan. Online nationalists sometimes wish for Japan to sink to the bottom of the sea.