China tensions prompt US Navy race to reload missiles at sea
Daniel Michaels , Mike Cherney , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Dec 2024, 01:45 PM IST
SummaryA U.S. destroyer can fire dozens of cruise missiles within minutes, but reloading back in port can take two months. In a war against China, that could be a fatal weakness.
A U.S. Navy destroyer can fire dozens of cruise missiles within minutes. Reloading the deadly warship back in port can take two months. In a war against China, that could be a fatal weakness.
