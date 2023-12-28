China wants to move ahead, but Xi Jinping is looking to the past
Lingling Wei , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 28 Dec 2023, 10:40 AM IST
SummaryChina’s leader is restoring aspects of Mao Zedong’s rule, forcing people to confront a more uncertain future rooted in China’s past.
A song called “Tomorrow Will Be Better" became a sensation in mainland China in the 1980s, when the nation was emerging from the poverty and turmoil of Mao Zedong’s rule.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less