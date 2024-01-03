China’s Balloons Are Back. This Time They Are Over Taiwan.
SummaryThe Taiwanese defense ministry reports four Chinese balloons floating across the self-ruled island days ahead of a pivotal election.
TAIPEI—Nearly a year after the appearance of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the U.S. sent relations between Beijing and Washington into free fall, high-altitude balloons from China have again been spotted floating over sensitive territory.
