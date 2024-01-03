China’s Balloons Are Back. This Time They Are Over Taiwan.

The appearance of a Chinese balloon over the U.S. in late January last year ignited a furor in Washington and torpedoed diplomatic efforts to stabilize ties with Beijing. China’s government described it as a weather balloon that had been blown off course and slammed President Biden’s decision to shoot it down. A preliminary analysis of the debris by U.S. defense and intelligence agencies found the balloon carried a mix of off-the-shelf and specialized equipment to collect photos, video and other information, American officials said.

