China’s Ex-Foreign Minister Ousted After Alleged Affair, Senior Officials Told
SummarySenior Chinese officials have been told that an investigation found ex-Foreign Minister Qin Gang to have engaged in an extramarital affair.
NEW YORK—Senior Chinese officials were told that an internal Communist Party investigation found ex-Foreign Minister Qin Gang to have engaged in an extramarital affair that lasted throughout his tenure as Beijing’s top envoy to Washington, according to people familiar with the matter.