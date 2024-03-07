China’s Foreign Minister Questions U.S. Confidence as World Power
Brian Spegele , Austin Ramzy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Mar 2024, 02:06 PM IST
SummaryWang Yi painted the U.S. as a paranoid superpower and criticized Europe’s policy toward Beijing as increasingly muddled during a press conference.
BEIJING—China’s foreign minister painted the U.S. as a paranoid superpower and criticized Europe’s policy toward Beijing as increasingly muddled, comments that laid bare how deep distrust persists between China and the West despite a surge of diplomacy to stabilize ties.
