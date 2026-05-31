China’s Former US Envoy Says Beijing Rejects Trump’s ‘G-2’ Tag

China’s former ambassador to the US said that China’s leadership rejects any Group of Two concept between the two superpowers that’s been favored by President Donald Trump.

“We believe the world is not, should not, be run by one or two countries, that’s impossible,” Cui Tiankai said on the sidelines of Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday. “We want to build a community of nations with a shared future, that means all countries, big or small, should be equal.”

The two-country twist on G-7 or G-20, which has been kicked around for more than a decade, has gained renewed attention with Trump back in the White House.

He used the phrase earlier this month during his visit to Beijing to meet leader Xi Jinping. “We’re two very powerful countries,” he said in an interview with Fox News. “I call it the G-2.”

Cui, ambassador to the US from 2013 to 2021, also commented on the new definition of the US-China relationship that came out of the Beijing meeting this month — constructive strategic stability.

“This is not a slogan,” he said. “It means that both sides should work together to take real action in the same direction.”

He also mused on the recent trade talk outcomes. Besides the five Bs that have dominated US-China negotiations — beef, Board of Trade, Board of Investment, Boeing, beans — he wonders if Chinese EV-maker BYD Co. can be the sixth B.

Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, slapped 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, which are still in place.

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