- They still provoke as much suspicion and resentment as gratitude
Another triumph for the Belt and Road Initiative (bri)! That part of the Chinese media aimed at readers abroad made much of the news that late last month a Chinese company had completed laying the track for a high-speed railway between Jakarta and Bandung in Indonesia. The railway, for which China won a contract in 2015, is what its media call an “exemplary" project. Criticism of it is dismissed as “Western slander", of the sort that has dogged the bri as a whole. But in fact the railway illustrates the suspicion and resentment that Chinese projects often face in the countries where they are built.