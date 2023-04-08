China’s huge Asian investments fail to buy it soft power

The project is 60% owned by Indonesian government companies, and was initially financed by a $4.5bn loan from the state-owned China Development Bank. This loan is on highly concessional terms (an interest rate of 2% and a 40-year repayment period), so China takes umbrage at allegations that it is part of a “debt-trap" strategy. Indeed, China’s critics do seem to want to have it both ways—castigating it for enmeshing its partners in a net of unsustainable debt, and then seizing gleefully on reports that between 2000 and 2021, China spent $240bn bailing out 22 countries, with almost all of it going to those that are host to bri projects. Yet China has sometimes proved obstructive when it comes to international sovereign debt-relief efforts, denting its image.