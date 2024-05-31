China’s Panda diplomacy tested as fight erupts over Fu Bao

Supporters took further action by flooding the email inboxes of nonprofits and media outlets. A Change.org petition, uploaded by “FOR FUBAO," has attracted roughly 75,000 signatures since opening. They also raised funds to rent a truck that stopped in front of the Chinese Embassy in Seoul with a sign that flashed the words in English: “Love Fu Bao, No Abuse, Yes Respect." The leftover money may go toward an advertisement on Times Square in New York, said La, who is a co-operator of the fan group.