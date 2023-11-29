China’s push to create a single national identity

The government justifies its treatment of ethnic minorities on various grounds. Officials argue that learning Mandarin will help people in these groups to obtain jobs. By inculcating a national identity in the population, officials hope to improve social stability. In some areas, though, this campaign has been accompanied by official brutality. Xinjiang is the prime example. Since 2017 perhaps a million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the region have been forced to spend time in “re-education camps". This has been necessary in order to stamp out terrorism and separatism, says the government. Critics accuse it of trying to wipe out the Uyghur culture.