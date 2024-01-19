China’s Strongest Ally in Taiwan Is Weaker Than Ever

TAIPEI—Beijing’s closest political partner in Taiwan is fighting to remain relevant in an island democracy where voters increasingly see a future that is detached from an authoritarian China.

The Kuomintang, or Nationalist Party, once governed China and had dominated Taiwanese politics for decades. It is now on its longest losing streak in presidential elections since this self-ruled island started choosing its leader by popular vote, consigned to a third straight term in opposition.

Whether the century-old party can get back on its feet has ramifications for Taipei’s rocky relationship with Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory and considers the KMT a useful partner in efforts to assimilate the island. The prospect that Taiwanese voters may never elect a Beijing-friendly government again could tilt China toward harsher methods to seek unification, including military force.

KMT leaders have put on a brave face, saying they still have the clout to keep Taiwan’s ruling party in check over the next four years. But many members worry that, without decisive reforms, one of Asia’s oldest political parties could fade into irrelevance, as more Taiwanese embrace a local identity separate from China and reject the KMT’s perceived coziness with Beijing.

“The middle class has already given up illusions on China," said Jason Hsu, a 45-year-old former KMT lawmaker who became a fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “The Kuomintang, in the next four years, must change its China strategy, if it is ever to come back to power."

The KMT faces a dilemma. Backing away from its founding goal of governing a unified Chinese nation could prompt an aggressive response from Beijing. But a KMT unable to regain power would do little to halt the coalescing of an entrenched Taiwanese identity—an outcome that some party grandees, and Beijing, want to avoid.

In some ways, the KMT has already been toughening its stance on China. It picked a presidential candidate, Hou Yu-ih, who came from a family with deep Taiwanese roots and—on the campaign trail—promised to be forceful in dealing with Beijing and defending Taiwan’s democracy. “I’ve never had an unrealistic idea about mainland China’s attitude toward us," Hou told The Wall Street Journal in December.

Even so, Hou came second in the presidential race with 33% of the vote, trailing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s Lai Ching-te, the current vice president, by about 7 percentage points. A third-party leader, Ko Wen-je, received roughly 26%.

Although the KMT lost by a slimmer margin than before, insiders and political analysts say the result confirmed the party’s inability to appeal to young Taiwanese—many of whom flocked to the third party that Ko, a former Taipei mayor, founded less than five years ago.

Defeat has triggered introspection and infighting within the Kuomintang. Some members criticized the party leadership and called on KMT Chairman Eric Chu to resign. Others faulted Ko for splitting the opposition vote, after a last-ditch attempt to pair Hou and Ko on a joint ticket collapsed in public view.

Chu, a former presidential candidate who represents a moderate voice within the KMT, pointed to the party’s improved showing in this year’s legislative races. It clinched 52 seats to form the largest caucus in Taiwan’s 113-member Legislative Yuan, compared with the ruling DPP’s 51.

Chu refused to step down, saying he plans to stay on as chairman until the end of his term next year. “The Kuomintang must continue to reform," particularly by refreshing its ranks with younger members, Chu said on Wednesday. “I will continue to endure humiliation and bear burdens, push reforms, and nurture more talent."

Failure to change, some insiders say, means the Kuomintang could get supplanted by other groups with stronger appeal to younger voters—such as Ko and his Taiwan People’s Party, which casts itself as a pragmatic force focused on bread-and-butter issues and better placed to deal with China than Taiwan’s two main parties.

“Ko Wen-je is the dangerous factor that has a chance to threaten or even replace the Kuomintang, and become the second-largest party," Hsiao Ching-yen, a former KMT spokesman and onetime director of the party’s youth department, wrote on Facebook.

Officially known as the Kuomintang of China, the party traces its roots to a patriotic revolutionary group that Sun Yat-sen formed in the 1890s. It ruled mainland China from the 1920s to 1949, when Chiang Kai-shek relocated his government to Taipei to escape Mao Zedong’s Communist forces.

The KMT gained control of Taiwan—then a Japanese colony—at the end of World War II. It went on to rule the island for 55 years, including nearly four decades of military dictatorship, before losing the presidential election in 2000 in a three-way fight against the DPP, whose candidate won, and another party formed by a KMT defector.

Analysts say the KMT’s more recent losses in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections stemmed largely from public disillusionment with the party’s central pitch—delivering prosperity through peaceful and stable ties with China, Taiwan’s largest trading partner.

In 2020, after President Tsai Ing-wen of the DPP won re-election in a landslide thanks to widespread Taiwanese sympathies with anti-Beijing protesters in Hong Kong, the Kuomintang elected a new chairman who advocated a tougher line against China. But he was unseated the following year, amid resistance from KMT heavyweights who held firm to the party’s pro-unification platform and close ties with Beijing.

The KMT has tried to freshen up its aging membership, only 3% of whom were below 40 years old in 2020. It brought in about 6,200 new members younger than 40 in 2022, up from nearly 3,700 two years earlier, according to party data. The party also fielded a younger slate of candidates for this year’s legislative election and will form the youngest caucus in the new parliament among Taiwan’s three biggest parties.

Still, some KMT officials say, the party must do more to address livelihood issues that affect young Taiwanese—including access to affordable housing and education—as well as social values that youth care about. “It’s not about using slogans or propaganda," said Richard Chen, a retired Taiwanese admiral who was elected as a KMT legislator last week.

Hsu, the former KMT lawmaker, said the party declined to renominate him for legislative elections in 2020 after he crossed the aisle the year before to vote in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage—a position opposed by the KMT’s socially conservative base.

“The Kuomintang shouldn’t be absent on progressive issues," otherwise it risks fading out as its core constituents of older Taiwanese dwindle in numbers, said Hsu.

Whatever the Kuomintang does, however, it will struggle to regain public support unless it also makes fundamental changes to its China policy, some political experts say.

For the KMT, “the room for maneuvering is so limited," said Chen Ming-chi, an associate professor at Taiwan’s National Tsing Hua University and a former national-security adviser to Tsai. “Their constituents care about China [and] believe in China as a solution for most of Taiwan’s problems."

Powerful conservatives could also hamper change. Former KMT Chairman Ma Ying-jeou, who was Taiwan’s president from 2008 to 2016, has continued to defend his record of promoting economic integration with China—an effort that sparked student-led protests in 2014 and stoked public wariness of the Communist Party’s authoritarian influence.

Days before the election, Ma argued in an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle that Taiwan, in trying to maintain peace with Beijing, should put trust in Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The remarks sparked a media storm in Taiwan. The KMT kept Ma away from its final campaign rally on the eve of the election—an unusual move widely seen as Hou’s attempt to distance himself from the former president’s views.

“The old guard should just stay out," said Hsu, the former KMT lawmaker. “The page has turned in history."

Joyu Wang contributed to this article.

Write to Chun Han Wong at chunhan.wong@wsj.com