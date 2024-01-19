China’s Strongest Ally in Taiwan Is Weaker Than Ever

The KMT has tried to freshen up its aging membership, only 3% of whom were below 40 years old in 2020. It brought in about 6,200 new members younger than 40 in 2022, up from nearly 3,700 two years earlier, according to party data. The party also fielded a younger slate of candidates for this year’s legislative election and will form the youngest caucus in the new parliament among Taiwan’s three biggest parties.