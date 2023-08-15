China’s tolerance for public oversight is limited
Summary
- The Communist Party wants to decide which officials are held to account
Public displays of affection can have dire consequences in China. Just ask Hu Jiyong. The boss (and Communist Party secretary) of the subsidiary of a state-owned firm held hands with a female subordinate as they strolled through Chengdu this month. Her pink dress caught the attention of a fashion photographer, who posted a video of the couple online. A commenter recognised Mr Hu and said that he was married to another woman.