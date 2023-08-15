China’s tolerance for public oversight is limited

Some joke that the authorities should rely more on street photographers. Such humour highlights the party’s complicated relationship with individuals and groups that expose wrongdoing. Officials are supposed to submit to the “democratic supervision" of the people. Citizens have long helped to reveal misdeeds. In one rather infamous case, in 2008, footage emerged of a man in a hotel arguing with a couple who had accused him of assaulting their daughter. “I rank as high as your mayor. How dare you quarrel with me," he said. After online sleuths worked out his name and party rank, he was fired.