China is planning to dispatch Vice President Han Zheng to an annual United Nations meeting of government leaders later this month, according to people briefed on the matter, instead of sending its top foreign policy official on a broader U.S. trip as previously signaled.

Beijing’s decision to send Han, who plays a largely ceremonial role as the vice president, adds a wrinkle to the planning process for Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s expected attendance at a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders to be held in San Francisco in November.

Diplomats from Beijing and Washington have been working for months to pave the way for Xi’s visit. As recently as late July, Chinese officials had indicated to their U.S. counterparts that Foreign Minister Wang Yi would participate in the U.N. General Assembly, which starts on Sept. 19. While in the U.S., the officials said, Wang would potentially travel to Washington for detailed discussions to prepare for Xi’s trip to San Francisco.

Wang’s skipping of the U.N. event raises the question of when the top Chinese diplomat would come to the U.S. so both sides could firm up Xi’s attendance in November’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Beyond that gathering, a Xi trip would include a separate summit between the Chinese leader and President Biden. Officials on both sides see that meeting as a potential boost to months of tentative efforts to stabilize ties.

Wang might still make a separate U.S. trip. He earlier accepted in principle a Biden administration invitation to visit the U.S., and the two sides are working to schedule a time for his visit, people close to Beijing said.

Still, the Chinese leadership’s decision to send the vice president shows how Beijing likes to alter the script to keep others off balance and try to extract leverage. Xi is skipping this weekend’s summit of the Group of 20 major economies. Though Beijing didn’t explain why Xi is staying away, the event is being hosted by India, a rival with which China has a volatile border dispute. The U.S. and its allies are also likely to spotlight the Ukraine war being waged by China’s partner Russia.

Sending Vice President Han, who has only nominal authority, to New York for the U.N. assembly comes as Beijing sends mixed signals to Washington despite recent diplomatic overtures from the Biden administration. Beijing has received a series of senior Biden officials this summer, most recently Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Both sides agreed to hold regular discussions on business and investment issues and to set up a working group on technology controls.

Neither Beijing nor Washington, however, has budged on policies that keep relations friction-filled. Raimondo and other administration officials have refused to yield on restrictions on semiconductor exports that the U.S. says are aimed at keeping technology out of the Chinese military’s hands but that strike at Xi’s ambitions to make China an innovation powerhouse.

Likewise, Beijing has declined to resume contacts between the militaries as the Biden administration wants, to reduce chances for accidents and miscalculations. It has also tightened restrictions on uses of some U.S. technology, including barring government officials from using Apple iPhones or other foreign-branded devices for work.

China’s Ministry of State Security, whose stature within the Chinese bureaucracy has been significantly elevated by Xi, recently and uncharacteristically opined on U.S.-China relations, usually the foreign ministry’s domain. A Sept. 3 social-media posting by the ministry criticized the U.S. and hinted that Xi might not go to APEC in San Francisco unless Washington shows “sufficient sincerity."

Some China observers in the U.S. view the recent moves by Beijing as a sign that the Chinese leadership might be trying to squeeze the U.S. for concessions—such as a loosening of technology restrictions aimed at China—to get Xi to attend the APEC summit and potentially meet with Biden.

Some Republicans in Congress urging a harder line on China have criticized the Biden administration for appearing overeager in its outreach to Beijing without wresting any concessions in return.

The people close to Beijing said no final decision has been made over Xi’s attendance at the coming APEC meeting.

