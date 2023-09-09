China’s Top Diplomat to Skip U.N. Assembly, Raising Doubts About Possible Xi Visit to U.S.3 min read 09 Sep 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Beijing’s surprise decision to dispatch its ceremonious vice president to the U.N. sends mixed signals over efforts to stabilize U.S.-China ties.
China is planning to dispatch Vice President Han Zheng to an annual United Nations meeting of government leaders later this month, according to people briefed on the matter, instead of sending its top foreign policy official on a broader U.S. trip as previously signaled.