China’s Xi enjoys embrace of Europe’s renegades, Serbia and Hungary

Xi arrived in Serbia on the symbolically important 25th anniversary of bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade by North Atlantic Treaty Organization forces, during the Atlantic bloc’s 2½-month bombing campaign on Serbia. The midnight bombing of the embassy, which Washington at the time said was a mistake, killed three Chinese citizens and sparked riots in Beijing. Since then, Beijing has held out the strike to criticize the alliance, using it as Exhibit A to imply that NATO is responsible for provoking Russia into a war in Ukraine.