China’s Xi Is Resurrecting Mao’s ‘Continuous Revolution’ With a Twist
Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 01 Jan 2024, 10:53 AM IST
SummaryThe Chinese leader has made his corruption purge—with millions punished—a pillar of his rule. It risks paralyzing his party amid the greatest period of economic uncertainty in a generation.
Chinese rulers have long used campaigns against corruption to sideline rivals and consolidate power. Xi Jinping is increasingly tying his authority to a new variation: a purge that never ends.
