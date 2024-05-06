China’s Xi shouldn’t expect an easy ride in Europe this time
Noemie Bisserbe , Laurence Norman , Austin Ramzy , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 06 May 2024, 11:34 AM IST
SummaryThe Chinese leader’s visit is set to test Europe’s willingness to confront Beijing over its support of Russia and trade practices that have hurt European industries.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s first visit to Europe in nearly five years is shaping up as a test of the continent’s willingness to confront Beijing over its support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as Chinese trade policies that have eviscerated critical European industries.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less