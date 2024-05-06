China’s Xi shouldn’t expect an easy ride in Europe this time

Xi will then travel to Hungary to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the bête noire of EU politics. Orban has pushed back on EU efforts to aid Ukraine and was the first EU leader to sign a contract as part of China’s massive Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. The scope of the relationship has ballooned in recent years, with currently more than $16 billion worth of investment projects in the country, the Hungarian government said recently. Hungary hosts Huawei Technologies’ largest supply center outside China, despite U.S. pressure to ban the tech company.