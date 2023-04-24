Chinese propaganda is surprisingly effective abroad

“Experts laud merits of China’s democracy," read a headline in one of China’s state-owned newspapers last year. “War-addicted West must stop dreaming of global domination by force," went another. The propaganda churned out by the Communist Party isn’t very subtle—or accurate (China does not hold many elections and it tacitly backs Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine). But when directed at foreigners, China’s messaging is surprisingly effective, suggests a new study by political scientists at Harvard, Yale and the University of Groningen (in the Netherlands).