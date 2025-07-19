Chirag Paswan's explosive claim at Bihar rally: ‘Conspiracy to blow me up with a bomb’

Bihar: Union Minster Chirag Paswan, on Saturday, claimed that his detractors have allegedly hatched a "conspiracy" to blow him up “with a bomb”.

Paswan's explosive claim comes a week after a Lok Janshakti Party leader said that Chirag had received a death threat via social media. The party chief made the comments while addressing a rally in Bihar's Munger, where assembly polls are due later this year.

The Lok Janshakti Party president also hurled several barbs at his estranged uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, and Lalu Prasad's RJD with which the latter has aligned, without mentioning by name any of his opponents, reported PTI.

‘Got him dragged out of his house’ The 43-year-old leader, who has lately been referring to himself in third person when addressing public meetings, said his detractors have always ‘tried to stop Chirag Paswan.’

"There have always been attempts by Chirag Paswan's detractors to stop him. They split his party and, later, got him dragged out of his house, leaving him to fend for himself on the streets. But nothing could break Chirag Paswan", said the leader.

Paswan, who found himself sidelined in the Lok Janshakti Party founded by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan after a split led by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, recalled his time in political isolation. He spoke of the difficult phase spent in the wilderness before being brought back into the fold by the BJP, which offered him an alliance ahead of last year’s Lok Sabha elections.

"Many people are upset with Chirag Paswan's 'Bihar First, Bihari First' slogan, which strikes at the roots of their caste politics. Such people had caused the state to sink in poverty and backwardness while in power and now, ahead of the Assembly polls, they are trying to rob people off with false promises", said the Hajipur MP, reported PTI.

How Chirag Paswan's party leaders reacted? Leaders from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), responding to the striking claim made by Paswan, said that Chirag might have referred to the recent FIR lodged regarding a threat to the MP.

“It may have been a reference to the FIR lodged recently against a social media troll. Chirag ji may have made use of it for rhetoric,” news wire PTI quoted a LJP leader as saying.

As per the LJP leader, Paswan was referring to a police complaint lodged at cyber police station in Patna, by the party's chief spokesman Rajesh Kumar Bhatt, against an Instagram user who had threatened to blow up Paswan.