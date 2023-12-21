CJI dropped from CEC selection panel; Centre defends Bill, says Supreme Court ruling is followed
The highly contentious Bill has dropped the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel and proposes a new selection committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition, and a Union Cabinet Minister.
The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, which aims to regulate the appointment and service terms of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, December 21. The Bill dropped the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel which also comprises the prime minister and the Leader of Opposition, triggering uproar among the Opposition members and drawing attention to the March 2023 Supreme Court ruling.