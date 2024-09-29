’Classic example of family rule’: BJP slams MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi’s elevation as Tamil Nadu Dy CM

  • BJP leader N Ramchander Rao criticises Udhayanidhi Stalin's appointment as Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu.

Livemint
Updated29 Sep 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin (ANI)
Udhayanidhi Stalin (ANI)

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao criticizes Udhayanidhi Stalin's appointment as Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu, claiming it reflects family interests over national and public welfare, labeling it a classic example of family rule within the INDI alliance.

While speaking to news agency ANI, BJP leader N Ramchander Rao said, "...Stalin's legal heir in the politics of Tamil Nadu is now being sworn as the Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu. Though it is an internal affair of the party they can do it since they have the majority. It is very clear that these families have more family interest than national interest and people's interest. What they are doing is not people's welfare but family's welfare. This is the classic example of family rule for which the entire INDI alliance is part of it...These are family-oriented, corrupt, self-centred and selfish parties..."

BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad also targeted the ruling DMK saying that the party's history has been marked with “years of betrayal to the people and prioritising family interests over public welfare.”

 

"The DMK's 75-year history has been marked by betrayal of Tamil Nadu's interests, prioritising family interests over public welfare. Despite being part of the alliance, DMK has denied its partners a share in power and instead appointed Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister," Prasad said in a statement as quoted by ANI.

Responding to BJP's accusations, DMK MLA Ezhilan Naganathan said, "It is a very cherishable moment in the Dravidian history because our sports minister & youth wing secretary has been performing in all areas of the government...The BJP should really think about speaking on dynastic politics because I can list at least of major names sons and daughters of several supremos who have taken place in BJP..."

On September 28, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin initiated a Cabinet reshuffle this week — elevating his son Udhayanidhi to the role of Deputy CM. The revamp was approved by Governor RN Ravi.

Meanwhile Senthil Balaji too is slated to return as a Tamil Nadu minister – two days after he walked out of Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai. The Supreme Court granted the DMK lawmaker bail in a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:29 Sep 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Business NewsPolitics'Classic example of family rule': BJP slams MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi's elevation as Tamil Nadu Dy CM

