Climate and China fears are bringing South Asia’s countries closer
The Economist 6 min read 14 Dec 2023, 11:49 AM IST
Summary
- An electricity deal between Bangladesh, India and Nepal is a hopeful sign for tighter trade ties
FOR MUCH of June the 23m people in and around Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital, suffered in temperatures of up to 38°C. Fans and air-conditioners were of little use—the country experienced power cuts on 114 of the first 150 days of this year. Just 500km to the north, the Himalayan republic of Nepal faced the opposite problem. The country’s demand for electricity tops out at 1.7GW but generation capacity—almost entirely from hydropower—peaks at 2.8GW. Officials have been telling power plants to cut production to avoid destabilising the grid.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less