Climate and China fears are bringing South Asia’s countries closer

Hurdles remain to deeper energy integration. The chief challenge is the lack of grids to transport power around the region. Existing high-voltage lines between the three countries are already overloaded. New ones are planned (see map) but their construction is hampered by land-acquisition problems and a lack of financing, especially in Nepal, whose government has no money for new lines but refuses to let the private sector build them. Bangladesh and Nepal are lobbying India to allow the construction of a dedicated line for power trade between its two neighbours across its territory. But India has so far demurred and is unlikely to change its mind anytime soon. Climate change, too, may worsen the problem: melting glaciers, landslides and changing river flows could render some of Nepal’s hydropower potential unviable in the coming decades.

