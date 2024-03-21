Closed book stores, canceled shows: A sad silence descends on Hong Kong

HONG KONG—As China wraps its authoritarian rule more tightly around this once-boisterous metropolis, no corner of society has been left untouched.

Bookstores are closing, shows have been canceled and opposition to the government—once a rallying force—is now mostly whispered between friends behind closed doors.

The massive crowds that took to the streets to demand democracy in 2019 are long gone, but the government’s effort to quell dissent in the name of national security has marched on. The latest installment is a law coming into effect Saturday that mandates tougher sentences for offenses such as sedition and creates new crimes around state secrets and foreign interference.

The law, fast-tracked through the city’s Beijing-approved legislature, has sparked debates over whether people could get into trouble for transgressions as minor as having old copies of pro-democracy newspapers lying around at home. Some wonder whether spaces once considered sacred and private, such as church confessionals, are still safe.

“People sometimes just want to live a simple and stable life, but it seems like the government is the one who can’t move on," said Dickson Chau, vice-chair of the League of Social Democrats, one of the city’s few pro-democracy groups that hasn’t disbanded. “When there are more and more unspoken, unwritten rules, people feel lost and can only watch and silently accept."

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee said the law’s passage was a historic moment that enables Hong Kong to prevent and punish spying and sabotage by hostile forces, and allows the city to move on.

His government’s officials say the law is in line with international norms and that criticism of it is aimed at tarnishing Hong Kong and China. They say the law targets only a small number of people who threaten to undermine national security in the city.

The intensified crackdown comes as Hong Kong seeks to arrest its declining fortunes in recent years, battered by strict Covid rules that kept visitors away, an exodus of citizens and China’s weakening economy.

Some foreign executives say authorities’ relentless focus on national security shows politics is trumping business, undermining the city’s efforts to revive its status as a global hub even as officials travel the world seeking to boost international confidence. Hong Kong’s postpandemic economic recovery has been tepid, its stock market is in a funk and companies have pulled money out of China.

Almost 200,000 Hong Kong citizens have applied to migrate to the U.K. since China imposed a national-security law on the city in 2020, with many already moving. Business owners have lamented a brain drain in professions from teaching to IT.

A survey published in September by recruitment agency Robert Walters Hong Kong said that more than half of Hong Kong professionals it polled were considering or planning to leave the city in the next five years.

“The desire to work overseas and gain international experience isn’t new, especially among young people, but it’s concerning to see such a large percentage of Hong Kong professionals considering leaving the city," John Mullally, the agency’s managing director, said at the time.

For those that remain, the city’s character is changing bit by bit.

Since Beijing imposed a national-security law on Hong Kong in mid-2020 to quell the mass pro-democracy movement, dissent in public and on social media has all but vanished. At least 290 people have been arrested under the law, including dozens of opposition lawmakers, journalists and activists, many of whom have been detained for years without a conviction.

Police have called upon taxi drivers to report anyone they suspect to be involved in violence, terrorism or other crimes. There is a national-security hotline for tipoffs from the public that has received hundreds of thousands of reports.

Several independent bookstores known to support freedom of expression have said their businesses have been targeted by frequent government checks on anything from land regulations to whether their business license was clearly displayed.

Mount Zero bookstore, a small establishment nested under a sprawling banyan tree in a quiet but hip neighborhood near the central business district, is closing by the end of this month. Its owners said on social media they have been fielding government letters accusing them of minor infractions almost every week and had also received anonymous complaints.

The bookstore—which has the words, “Ideas are bulletproof," emblazoned above its entrance—held outdoor poetry readings, book talks and weekend markets that sometimes drew police officers with cameras, visitors said.

Book Punch, another independent bookstore, said officers from various government agencies including the labor, fire and tax departments visited within a span of about 15 days in December.

The city’s arts community has seen a spate of dance and theater shows, whose members were known to be sympathetic to the city’s pro-democracy movement, canceled by their hosting organizations or venues, sometimes without a reason being given. One canceled show was to feature a group of deaf dancers whose leader had once interpreted a protest anthem in sign language.

The city’s longest-running drama awards had its public funding cut from an arts body that cited incidents at the show the previous year, the funding body said in January. Those included participants making references to creeping censorship in the city, and having a political cartoonist and a high-profile journalist as its guests of honor at the event.

For some, the latest law has added to uncertainties over what is still permissible.

During deliberations over the bill, lawmaker Rev. Peter Koon asked whether a priest must make a report if he listened to the confession of someone who might endanger national security. The city’s justice secretary, Paul Lam, responded saying it would be hard for the government to offer exemptions to religious or social workers, but only extreme scenarios like confessing to trying to overthrow the government are targeted.

That discussion led the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong to come out with a public statement to clarify that the new law won’t change the confidential nature of confessions at the church, while adding that it recognizes that citizens have an obligation to ensure national security.

Another debate sparked by Rev. Koon was asking whether people should destroy old publications containing seditious content, such as copies of old Apple Daily newspapers published by media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who is currently standing trial on national-security charges.

The city’s security chief said in response that it would be illegal to keep seditious material, although one possible defense would be if the holder had forgotten it was in their possession.

The government later said it would only be a crime if someone keeps a publication “without reasonable excuse," slamming a headline in a British newspaper suggesting people could be jailed for keeping old newspapers.

Write to Elaine Yu at elaine.yu@wsj.com and Selina Cheng at selina.cheng@wsj.com