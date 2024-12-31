Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has raised concerns regarding the Religious Committee's order for the demolition of several religious structures across the national capital. In a formal letter addressed to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, CM Atishi highlighted that the list of structures slated for demolition includes numerous temples and Buddhist places of worship, which are revered by the Dalit community.

Atishi stated, "Demolition of these structures would hurt the religious sentiments of these communities," urging Saxena to reconsider the decision and refrain from demolishing any of the temples and places of worship mentioned in her enclosed list.

Atishi in her letter flagged growing apprehension among various communities about the potential loss of their sacred spaces, particularly in a diverse city like Delhi, where religious structures play a vital role in cultural identity.

The Delhi Chief Minister emphasised that these places of worship are not just buildings but hold deep spiritual significance for many residents. She called on the Lieutenant Governor to acknowledge the emotional and cultural impact that such demolitions could have on the communities involved.

In response to Atishi's concerns, the LG Secretariat issued a statement asserting that no temples, mosques, churches, or other places of worship are currently being demolished, nor has any file related to such actions been presented.

The statement accused Chief Minister Atishi of engaging in "cheap politics" to divert attention from her own and her predecessor's failures. It further noted that strict instructions have been given to the police to maintain extra vigilance against any forces that may indulge in deliberate vandalism for political benefits.

The LG's office emphasised that these directives were effectively implemented during recent Christmas celebrations, which proceeded without any untoward incidents.

