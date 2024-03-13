CM Mamata Banerjee disowns brother Babun amid conflict over Lok Sabha poll ticket: 'Don't like greedy people…'
Babun Banerjee is currently in national capital Delhi. Babun Banerjee has denied reports of switching over to Bhartiya Janata Party
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee severed all ties with her brother Babun Banerjee, after the latter expressed displeasure over the party re-nominating Prasun Banerjee from Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. CM Mamata Banerjee termed her younger brother as a ‘greedy’ person in her much public feud.