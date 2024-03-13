West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee severed all ties with her brother Babun Banerjee, after the latter expressed displeasure over the party re-nominating Prasun Banerjee from Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. CM Mamata Banerjee termed her younger brother as a ‘greedy’ person in her much public feud.

CM Mamata Banerjee made the remark while talking to reporters in Jalpaiguri.

Hitting out at her younger brother for speaking out against the party's selection of candidates, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Before every election, he creates a problem. I don't like greedy people. I don't believe in dynasty politics that I will give him ticket in elections. I have decided to disown him and cut off all relationship with him."

Asked about media reports that he might join the BJP, the West Bengal CM said, "He can do whatever he wants to. The party stands by its official candidate Prasun Banerjee."

Notably, Babun Banerjee is currently in national capital Delhi. Babun Banerjee has denied reports of switching over to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). "As long Mamatadi is there, I would never quit the party and neither would I join any other political party. Yes as I am connected to sports, I know many BJP leaders, who too are connected with sports," he said.

However, he has also said that he is contemplating contesting the Howrah seat as an independent candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. "I know Didi (Mamata Banerjee) would not agree with me. But if needed, I will contest as independent from Howrah Lok Sabha seat," he said.

A former footballer, Prasun Banerjee, is two-time Lok Sabha MP of the TMC from the Howrah seat.

On Wednesday Babun Banerjee had remarked, “I am not happy with the selection of the candidate from Howrah Lok Sabha seat. Prasun Banerjee is not the right choice. There were many capable candidates who were overlooked", he said.

"I can never forget the insult that Prasun hurled at me," Prasun Banerjee added.

