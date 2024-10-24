Hello User
Next Story
CM Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi following Amit Shah's statehood assurance for J-K

Livemint

Jammu and Kashmir's statehood may be restored as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah advocates for it after his recent election victory. In a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Abdullah emphasized the need for security vigilance following recent violence in the region.

'I have some strange distinctions,' says Omar Abdullah ahead of taking oath as Jammu and Kashmir CM in Srinagar today

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made his inaugural visit to New Delhi on Thursday, following his recent appointment. During this visit, he presented a cabinet resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

National Conference's Historic Victory in J-K Polls

Abdullah's National Conference achieved a significant milestone in the recent Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, clinching 42 out of 90 seats—marking the first elections in the union territory in a decade.

Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister on October 16, making history as the first leader of the newly formed Union Territory.

J-K Cabinet Resolution Passed on Statehood

In its initial cabinet meeting, Abdullah's government unanimously passed a resolution urging the central government to reinstate the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

This resolution urging statehood for Jammu and Kashmir received formal approval from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, highlighting its importance in the political landscape.

CM Abdullah Empowered to Advocate for Statehood

With the cabinet's endorsement, Chief Minister Abdullah is now positioned to engage directly with the Prime Minister and central authorities to advocate for the reinstatement of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

CM Abdullah's Meeting with Amit Shah Following Recent Violence

On Wednesday, Abdullah also met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his first official trip to the capital. This meeting occurred in the aftermath of a tragic terrorist attack in Ganderbal district, which resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, including a doctor and several migrant labourers.

In light of this incident, Omar Abdullah emphasised the necessity for heightened vigilance among security forces. "Now the administration, especially the police and security forces, will have to maintain their alert level even more and ensure that such attacks do not take place," stated the Chief Minister.

The Union government is likely to initiate the process of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, five years after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Chief Minister Omar Abdullah the centre's full support to the newly elected government, a report in NDTV said quoting sources. Omar met Shah in Delhi on Wednesday.

