CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to present Budget 2025-26 between March 24-26

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces plans for a 'people's budget' as corruption charges against the previous AAP government surface. With twelve more CAG reports pending, Gupta aims to involve citizens in shaping the budget, highlighting a commitment to transparency and accountability.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated3 Mar 2025, 11:16 AM IST
New Delhi, Mar 02 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta greets the gathering during the felicitation program by Shyam Kripa Mandal Khari Baoli Delhi, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta) (Jitender Gupta)

The first budget of newly-formed BJP government in Delhi will be presented in the assembly between March 24 and 26, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, CM Rekha Gupta said the budget for 2025-26 will be prepared after incorporating suggestions from various sections of society.

"To make this a people's budget, we will meet representatives from different women's organisations on March 5 on the assembly premises. Additionally, we will hold discussions with stakeholders from the education sector and traders on March 6," the chief minister said.

The BJP won the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 by bagging 48 seats in the 70-member house. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 22 seats. The results of elections held on February 5 were declared on February 8.

The chief minister also shared an email ID and a WhatsApp number where Delhi residents can send their suggestions for the budget. Shereiterated that all promises made in the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' will be fulfilled and that her government is working on a war footing in this direction.

Gupta said that only two Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports have been tabled in the assembly so far and they have already exposed multiple corruption charges against the previous AAP government.

"Twelve more CAG reports are yet to be tabled and more irregularities are likely to surface," she said.

Cabinet ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were present at the press conference.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • The new BJP government is prioritizing transparency and citizen involvement in budget preparation.
  • Upcoming CAG reports may reveal further corruption linked to the previous AAP administration.
  • Engagement with various community sectors is a key strategy for the new government.
First Published:3 Mar 2025, 11:16 AM IST
