CM Stalin vs Gov RN Ravi: The ‘missing’ line from Tamil Nadu anthem that sparked ‘Dravidian’ row

A missing line from Tamil Nadu's anthem during a Hindi month event led to a heated exchange between CM MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi. Stalin called the omission an insult, while Ravi dismissed Stalin's accusations as cheap and regrettable.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published19 Oct 2024, 08:43 AM IST
CM Stalin vs Gov RN Ravi: The missing line from Tamil Nadu anthem that sparked ‘Dravidian’ row
CM Stalin vs Gov RN Ravi: The missing line from Tamil Nadu anthem that sparked ‘Dravidian’ row(HT_PRINT)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi have been engaged in a war of words after singers ‘missed’ singing a sentence from the rendition of Tamil Nadu's state anthem Tamizh Thaai Valthu, during the Hindi Month Valedictory function at Doordarshan's office in Chennai on Friday.

The missing portion from the anthem was ‘Thekkanamum Adhilsirandha Dravida Nal Thirunaadum’, which translates to 'The Greatest Nation Down South in the Dravidian Lands’, sparking an immediate protest from Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Calling the omission an “insult” to Tamil Nadu’s cultural pride, Stalin demanded that Governor Ravi be recalled by the Centre.

Also Read | CM Stalin vs Governor Ravi: Row erupts in Tamil Nadu over ’missing’ anthem word

‘Dravidian allergy….'

Taking to his social media account on X, MK Stalin condemned the Hindi month celebration, stating “celebrating Hindi Month in non-Hindi speaking states is seen as an attempt to belittle other languages.” Stalin further accused Governor RN Ravi of harbouring a “Dravidian allergy” and questioned if Ravi was a governor or an ‘Aryan.’

‘Pride and precision…’

Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi hit back at MK Stalin, calling his comments “cheap” and “regrettable”. The Governor clarified that he always recites the full anthem “with reverence, pride, and precision”.

Ravi added that he had taken “numerous substantive initiatives to spread Tamil” in states across India. “..The latest being to set up , with cooperation of the Assam govt, a Tamil diploma course in Gauhati University for spread of Tamil in the North East,” Ravi said on his X post.

Tamil Nadu anthem row

Tamil Nadu has two anthems. As has been the tradition after MK Stalin made the anthem the official state song in 2021, every government programme begins with ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ and ends with the national anthem.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu mega job fair on Oct 19: List of participating companies

RN Ravi and MK Stalin's recent row over the Tamil Nadu anthem is not the first in its series. In March 2024, RN Ravi walked out abruptly after his speech in the legislative assembly, before the national anthem began. Ravi said the national anthem wasn’t being respected because the Tamil anthem preceded it.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 08:43 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsCM Stalin vs Gov RN Ravi: The ‘missing’ line from Tamil Nadu anthem that sparked ‘Dravidian’ row

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.000.00
      Chennai
      78,141.000.00
      Delhi
      78,293.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.