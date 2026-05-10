CM Vijay’s oath ceremony sparks CPI, DMK outrage over Thamizhthai Vaazhthu: What is the controversy about?

Amid loud cheers from a sea of jubilant supporters, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, declaring that “a new era of true secular and social justice begins now".

However, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) expressed outrage over Thamizhthai Vaazhthu, the state song of Tamil Nadu. Manonmaniam Sundaram Pillai originally wrote the song in 1891 as an invocation to Tamil Thai in the introductory section of his play Manonmaniam. It was later set to music by MS Viswanathan and sung by TM Soundararajan.

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CM Vijay oath ceremony: What is the controversy over Thamizhthai Vaazhthu? M Veerapandian, the Tamil Nadu state secretary of the CPI, said on Sunday that Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu should be given top priority in the official protocol for government functions. DMK IT Wing questioned whether sidelining Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was being presented as part of the "new change".

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the controversy surrounding the Thamizhthai Vaazhthu at CM Vijay's oath ceremony? ⌵ The controversy arose because Vande Mataram was played first, followed by the national anthem, with the state song, Thamizhthai Vaazhthu, performed last. This deviated from the convention of starting government functions with Thamizhthai Vaazhthu. 2 Why did the CPI and DMK express outrage over the oath ceremony protocol? ⌵ The CPI and DMK expressed outrage because they believe Thamizhthai Vaazhthu, the state song, was given a lower priority than usual. They questioned if sidelining the song was part of the 'new change' and demanded an explanation for the lapse in protocol. 3 What is the significance of Thamizhthai Vaazhthu in Tamil Nadu? ⌵ Thamizhthai Vaazhthu is the state song of Tamil Nadu, originally written in 1891 by Manonmaniam Sundaram Pillai. It is traditionally given precedence at the beginning of official government functions. 4 How did CM Vijay's government form despite not having a majority on its own? ⌵ CM Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured the backing of allied parties, including the Indian National Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI, CPI-M, and IUML. This support brought their coalition's strength above the required threshold to form the government. 5 What were CM Vijay's first announcements after taking office? ⌵ CM Vijay's first announcements included providing 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, setting up a Special Task Force for women's safety, establishing anti-drug trafficking units, and releasing a white paper on the previous DMK government's finances.

Their remarks followed the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay, where Vande Mataram was played first, followed by the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, with Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu performed last.

“As per instructions issued by the Raj Bhavan, giving precedence to the song 'Vande Mataram' and placing Tamil in the third position in the programme schedule of the swearing-in ceremony organised by the Tamil Nadu government amounts to a violation of established convention. The Tamil Nadu government must explain to the public who was responsible for this lapse,” M Veerapandian said, according to ANI.

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He said TVK should ensure that Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu is given top priority and stressed that such an error should not be repeated, further calling on Chief Minister Vijay and the pro tem Speaker to ensure that Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu is sung first and the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, is played at the end of the Assembly session convened for the swearing-in of MLAs, as well as at all future government events and official ceremonies.

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“Is pushing Tamil Thaai to the back the new change? At the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's assumption of office ceremony, after Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu is sung third! Tamil Nadu government events typically begin with Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu and conclude with the National Anthem,” DMK IT Wing said on X.

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Tamil Nadu government formation Although TVK fell short of a majority on its own in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, Vijay secured the backing of the Indian National Congress (INC), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), taking his coalition’s strength to 120 MLAs, above the 118-seat threshold required to form the government.

Meanwhile, Vijay said there would be only one centre of authority in the government and that it would function under his leadership, dismissing any suggestion of multiple power centres, as per PTI. He added he did not come from a political dynasty and described himself as an ordinary person who saw himself as one among the people, like a son or brother to them.

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