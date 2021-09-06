Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal pilferage scam in the state, officials said.

"I was called on September 6 by the ED for investigation and I have already told earlier, that I am ready for any investigation. The officials are investigating and from day one I have informed that the officials should investigate on allegations, the agencies are working and as the citizen of this country we should cooperate and let them work," Abhishek Banerjee told news agency ANI.

The 33-year-old MP arrived at the office of the central agency at Jam Nagar house in central Delhi just before 11 AM.

Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour seat in the Lok Sabha and is the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The ED has filed a criminal case under the PMLA after studying a November, 2020 FIR of the CBI that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

Speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport on Sunday, the MP had said that he would get himself hanged if any central agency can prove his involvement in any illegal transaction.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar said that Banerjee is scared after the ED summoned him in connection with the coal mining scam and is making statements about hanging himself.

"He himself got scared and that's why he is threatening to hang himself," the BJP MP told ANI on Sunday.

He further said, "BJP is not a friend, it's your Opposition. If you have the proof, then show it to the people. Why are you threatening?"

Meanwhile, the TMC leader accused the BJP of doing "vindictive politics" and said it could not fight TMC politically so, they are using central probe agencies like the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

