Day after being slapped at Jaipur rally, Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke says, ‘If he had a job…’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has attributed the assault on him during a Jaipur protest to India's deepening unemployment crisis, a day after two men slapped him repeatedly whilst he was being carried on supporters' shoulders at Shaheed Smarak on Monday, 15 June.

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Dipke Links Assault to ‘Rising Unemployment’ Speaking a day after the incident, Dipke reframed the attack in economic terms rather than political ones. "If the person had a good job, he wouldn't have resorted to such actions. I request the Govt, to provide better jobs to such people," he said.

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The statement by Dipke is a notable shift from his initial characterisation of the assault, in which the CJP founder had described it as a deliberate act of intimidation. "This is a tactic by those who want to 'disrupt our movement'. But we cockroaches will not be intimidated by these tactics," he said in a video message posted to X shortly after the incident.

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What Happened at Shaheed Smarak: The Jaipur Slapping Incident Jaipur police confirmed that as Dipke arrived at the protest venue and was being carried aloft by supporters, two individuals in the crowd slapped him. Supporters subsequently apprehended the accused and assaulted them before police intervened. Two youths have since been detained in connection with the incident, and videos of the altercation have circulated widely on social media.

The protest at Shaheed Smarak had drawn a significant gathering of young people aggrieved by a range of concerns, including the alleged NEET paper leak, the CBSE marking system, and unemployment. Participants were seen carrying placards bearing slogans such as "Stop paper leak" and "We love the country, reject corruption." Women attended alongside young children, and volunteers drew a cockroach sketch at the entrance to Shaheed Smarak with slogans demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Who Are the Detained Accused? Nationalist Claims and Allegations One of the detained individuals, identified as Rakesh Gurjar, claimed he was a nationalist and alleged that Dipke holds a "Jihadi" mindset and is misleading people. Gurjar contended that the paper leak issue was “just an excuse.”

Also Read | CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during protest in Jaipur | Video

Dipke, for his part, continued to rally supporters even after the assault, raising slogans against divisive politics and urging the crowd not to be divided along religious or caste lines. He concluded his address by announcing a march to Delhi on 20 June. "Dharmendra Pradhan will have to resign...this is our only aim," he said. "Don't get distracted. Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign!" he also wrote on X.

The protest concluded with the national anthem, after which Dipke was escorted to his vehicle amid chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai."

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Rajasthan Education Crisis: CJP Spokesperson Raises Alarm CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged that Rajasthan had, in recent times, become a significant centre for paper leaks. He expressed concern that a state historically known for producing large numbers of IITians and chartered accountants was now witnessing a deterioration of its education system, and asserted that the party would work towards reforming it.

AAP's Manish Sisodia Condemns Attack on Dipke The assault drew condemnation from Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, who described it as a "cowardly act." Writing on X, Sisodia said: “This is what an 'army of goondas' of a scared and corrupt king can do.”

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke says CJP to continue agitation until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

He further alleged a connection between the attack and examination irregularities. "These are the very people who orchestrate NEET paper leaks to ruin the future of lakhs of youth, and now, when the country's youth are demanding the resignation of the education minister, they are attacking them — this is an utterly cowardly act," he said.

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The demonstration was organised by the CJP over issues related to examination irregularities, paper leaks, and unemployment, according to police.

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