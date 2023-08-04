Hours after the Supreme Court on 4 August stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, the Congress leader took to the microblogging website saying 'Come what may, my duty remains the same'.

Taking to Twitter, Rahil Gandhi wrote, “Come what may, my duty remains the same. Protect the idea of India."

The court also urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to restore his membership in the Lower House, a Lok Sabha Secretariat official said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, that Rahul Gandhi is eligible to return to Parliament as early as Monday.

ALSO READ: Modi surname case: Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case, revives MP status

The apex court cited, there was no reasons given by trial judge in giving the maximum punishment of two years. Disqualification affects not only Gandhi but also the electorates of his constituency, it added. However, the top court also cautioned that Gandhi should have been more careful in making the alleged remarks.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat official added that the Secretariat will have to issue a notice before the revival saying Gandhi’s suspension has been removed following the court’s decision.

With this, the Lok Sabha speaker can now revive his membership on his own. Apart from this, Rahul Gandhi can also seek restoration of his status as an MP.

After the court order, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met Birla and urged him to restore Gandhi's membership.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla should immediately restore Gandhi's membership of the Lower House of Parliament.

"The Supreme Court's order today is a vindication of the argument that we have consistently pressed before every court -- from the trial court to the Supreme Court. The Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha should immediately restore Mr Rahul Gandhi's membership of the Lok Sabha," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

"Please remember that we have not been able to find a case where the court imposed the maximum punishment of two years for 'slander' in the last 162 years," he said.

"We maintain that the case was manufactured with the sole intention of keeping Mr Rahul Gandhi from Parliament," the former Union home minister said.