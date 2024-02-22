The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) engaged in a war of words over videos showing condoms being distributed with party names and symbols on the packets. The YSRCP retweeted a video posted by one 'Deccan 24*7' on X, purportedly showing a condom with TDP's name and symbol on its packet. ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held on 16 April? Chief Electoral Officer says… The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party reposted the video with the caption, a rough translation of which read: "TDP finally distributing condoms to people for their party campaign. Where is the publicity madness? Will next share Viagras? At least stop there? Otherwise will further decline N Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh Nara, Pawan Kalyan? Meanwhile, the TDP also took a similar dig on the YSRCP. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's party shared a video that purportedly showed a packet of condoms with YRSCP's name and symbol. In a post on X, the TDP urged the rival party to "spend the money on corpses" "instead of doing such vile campaigns".

The video was released by the YSR Congress Party first on its official social media account around 4 pm on Wednesday, February 21. The TDP responded to the YSR's post by uploading another video on its official social media around 6 pm on the same day.

The videos emerged ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Elections and also assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh due this year. The TDP and the YRSCP are the main political parties in the state. Ahead of the polls, political parties seem to be coming up with innovative new ideas to woo voters.

