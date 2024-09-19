In a fiery response to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP chief JP Nadda criticises the opposition party for its reliance on outdated tactics. He defends the BJP's stance on Rahul Gandhi, calling the Congress a 'copy & paste' party under pressure from its 'famous prince.'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president on Thursday responded to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over remarks by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) against Rahul Gandhi

Kharge wrote to Modi on Tuesday, expressing his concern and disappointment over remarks made against Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

"You have written a letter to PM Modi in an attempt to polish your failed product (Rahul Gandhi), which has been repeatedly rejected by the public, and bring it to the market due to political compulsion," reads Nadda's letter in Hindi.

Kharge's letter had said that phrases such as ‘Number one terrorist’ used by union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and a former BJP MLA's death threat to Rahul Gandhi, were ‘deeply disturbing.’

"After reading that letter, I felt that the things said by you are far from reality. It seems that in the letter you have either forgotten the misdeeds of your leaders including Rahul Gandhi or have deliberately ignored them, so I felt that it is important to bring those things to your notice in detail. It is sad that the oldest political party of the country has now become a 'copy & paste' party under the pressure of its famous prince." Nadda responded in the letter.

Ravneet Singh Bittu sparks row Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday stoked a controversy after he called Rahul Gandhi, as number 1 terrorist and biggest enemy of the country. Bittu made the remark while reacting to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on various issues, including related to Sikh Community.

During his recent visit to the US, while addressing a gathering of Indian Americans, Gandhi asked one of the Sikh attendees to give his name and said, “The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions."

In another case, an FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad after he announced a reward of ₹11 lakh reward to ‘chop Rahul Gandhi's tongue’ over his statements on reservation during his recent trip to the United States.

