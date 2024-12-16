National Conference (NC) leader and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has publicly challenged the Congress party's recent objections to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) following significant electoral defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference is a member of the INDIA bloc.

Omar Abdullah's remarks come amid growing friction between the Congress and its allies within the INDIA bloc, particularly regarding the reliability of EVMs, and the Adani issue.

Omar Abdullah Dismisses Congress' EVM Concerns In an interview, J&K CM Omar Abdullah dismissed the Congress's complaints about EVMs, stating that “voting machines cannot be a problem only when you lose elections.”

Abdullah highlighted the inconsistency in Congress' stance, pointing out that when Congress secured over 100 seats using the same EVMs, they celebrated their victory but later questioned the machines when results did not favour them.

Omar Abdullah asserted, “How can you have problems with the EVMs and then continue to fight elections? If you don't trust the machines, then you shouldn't be fighting elections.”

Congress Hits Back at Omar Abdullah In response to Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's comments, Congress MP Manickam Tagore emphasised that other allies within the INDIA bloc, such as the Samajwadi Party (SP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), had raised concerns about EVMs.

Tagore urged Abdullah to “check your facts”, clarifying that the Congress Working Committee's resolution specifically addressed issues with the Election Commission of India.

“Why this approach to our partners after being Chief Minister?” Manickam Tagore tweeted.

Increasing Alienation Among INDIA Allies The tensions within the INDIA bloc are further exacerbated by the Congress' increasing alienation over various issues, including its handling of allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharad Pawar) MP Amol Kolhe recently stated that Parliament would be “better utilised” discussing pressing issues affecting farmers and youth rather than focusing on political ties with businessmen.

The Congress’s other INDIA bloc allies Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Samajwadi Party (SP) have so far kept away from the issue, with only the Congress protesting daily in Parliament. The TMC has openly said there were more important issues to discuss than the probe against industrialist Gautam Adani, who has been accused by US authorities of bribery.

Pressure Mounts on Congress Adding to Congress's woes, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has aligned with other parties in backing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s bid to lead the INDIA bloc coalition opposing the BJP. Historically, as a steadfast ally of the Gandhi family, Yadav's shift indicates a potential realignment in political strategies following Congress's poor showing in recent state elections.

Congress is facing mounting pressure from its allies after disappointing performances in recent elections. The NC-Congress alliance won 49 out of 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while Congress secured only six of the 39 seats it contested.