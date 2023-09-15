‘Baseless’: PIB fact checks Congress' allegation of PM Modi misleading public on G20 summit in Chhattisgarh1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Press Information Bureau (PIB) denies Congress's allegation that PM Modi misled public about G20 meeting in Chhattisgarh. PIB confirms a two-day Youth-20 (Y20) mentoring program was held in Raipur on Feb 25-26.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) termed the Congress' allegations that Prime Minister was misleading public by stating that a Group of 20 meeting (G20) was held in Chhattisgarh, as ‘baseless claim’.
