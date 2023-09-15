Press Information Bureau (PIB) denies Congress's allegation that PM Modi misled public about G20 meeting in Chhattisgarh. PIB confirms a two-day Youth-20 (Y20) mentoring program was held in Raipur on Feb 25-26.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) termed the Congress' allegations that Prime Minister was misleading public by stating that a Group of 20 meeting (G20) was held in Chhattisgarh, as 'baseless claim'.

Prime Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi had visited Chhattisgarh on Thursday, the state that is slated to go into Assembly elections later this year.

The Congress had accused PM Modi of misinformation, alleging that he misled the public attending the elections meet, and claimed a G20 meeting was held in Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh Congress's social media handle wrote, “The Prime Minister of the country came to Chhattisgarh and lied and went away," along with a clip from Modi's address.

“PIB Fact Check, If you have courage then tell me when the G20 meeting was held in Chhattisgarh?" the post read further.

Replying to this, PIB tweeted that a G20-related programme was indeed conducted in the state.

“A two-day Youth-20 (Y20) mentoring program was successfully organized in the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur on February 25-26. Y20 is the official participation group of G20," the PIB said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Further, the central ministry of information and broadcasting agency had also claimed that a two-day Y20 consultation event took place at the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur, on 25 February where Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur was also present.

What is Y20 consultation event? According to a report published by Hindustan Times, Youth20 (Y20) provides a platform for the youth to express their idea on what they think should be the priority of the G20 Summit and send recommendations to G20 leaders.

As per the report citing official data, a total of 883 outreach programs were conducted under the Y20 India program. These events were conducted in collaboration with universities, think tanks, and organizations from 12 January to 16 August.

Further, the Indian government also organized 370 Y20 Gujarat Yuva Samvads in 33 districts of the state and 119 Y20 Chaupals in 52 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Of one such outreach programme, a Y20 Consultation session titled "Youth Dialogue with Youth Minister" was held with Anurag Thakur in the IIM Raipur in the last week of February.

The Y20 Summit took place in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on August 17.